Utterly Disappointed

I am absolutely stunned by how Nick Welsh ended his op-ed “Santa Barbara News-Press Autopsy Results: Death by Spite.” This is as valid as the moronic argument that Hitler was a vegetarian, which, if you didn’t know already, is complete BS, and even if it wasn’t, I wonder how that explains anything. After all, I’ve never seen Welsh end any of his well-deserved diatribes against Trump by bringing up the fact that he does not drink alcohol or do drugs. Why is that?

As for McCaw being a “die-hard vegetarian and animal-rights activist,” no, she is not. First, there is no such thing. There are only vegan die-hard animal rights activists. Second, she’s not either because she does not abstain from the use of leather, wool, or silk in her life! And even though I’ve never seen her describe herself as a “die-hard animal-rights activist,” even if she did or does, that doesn’t make her one. As for the precise definition of “vegan,” it’s someone who abstains from the exploitation of sentient beings, which includes humans. And in that regard, Ms. McCaw has shown where she has stood for years.

As for her recommending people donate rice and beans versus the carcass of a murdered innocent bird in an absolutely violent and hypocritical human ritual to give “thanks,” even if the turkey were created in a lab, if you actually care about those to whom you’re donating this food, you would not be giving them something that’s full of cholesterol, which is not only terrible for their health, it’s the Number One cause of death on Earth, by far!

As for “cake,” it’s yet another killer “food,” even if it’s vegan, because even though it doesn’t contain chicken embryos and the secretions of enslaved cows, it’s full of sugar, and if you’re clueless about what that does to the bodies of humans, I give up. Welsh should abstain from writing such comments that only give ignoramuses something with which to wield their abject ignorance, especially against some of us who are walking the walk and talking the talk, by doing what’s necessary to make and leave this planet a better place!

Finally, Welsh rides his bike to work and claims to be an environmentalist, but now I now know that even someone I thought was the epitome of empathy in our community can be an absolute hypocrite when it comes to the environment, and being compassionate and empathic toward other sentient beings, like TURKEYS!