Foresters Rout Kraken in NBC World Series Opener

The Foresters are Striving for Their Fourth Consecutive NBC World Series Championship and Eleventh Overall

The Foresters found their stride early in a 10-0 victory over the Five Star Kraken to open the NBC World Series on Friday night in Wichita, Kansas.

A four-run first inning set the tone as the Foresters began the journey towards an unprecedented fourth consecutive NBC World Series Championship. The game ended after six innings by way of mercy rule.

Zane Petty of Texas Tech got the start for Santa Barbara and put together an abbreviated complete game shutout. He surrendered just two hits and struck out six.

Greg Pace scored the first run when Balyeu reached on an error. Jalin Flores got the first of his two hits and scored on Will Rogers’ infield out. Lance drove a triple to left centerfield to bring in Rogers to put Santa Barbara ahead 4-0 in the opening frame.

Pace drove in a run in the second on a groundout increasing the Foresters lead to 5-0 and Santos followed with a solo homer to make the score 6-0.

After the Foresters added on one run in the fourth and two more in the fifth, Eammon Lance walked it off in the bottom of the sixth on a single to right field that scored Balyeu.

The Foresters play again Sunday at a time TBA and against either the Great Bend Bat Cats or Sandlot Tulsa. The game will be on the radio at AM 1290/FM 96.9. There is also a simulcast on the NBC World Series YouTube channel.