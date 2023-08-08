Announcement

STATE ROUTE 1/246 CLOSURE FOR LOMPOC POLICE CRUISE NEXT FRIDAY

By State of California Department of Transportation
Tue Aug 08, 2023 | 3:47pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY– The public will encounter road closures during the 19th Annual Lompoc Police Cruise on Friday, August 11 from 3 pm to 9 pm in the following locations:

  • State Route 246 (Ocean Avenue) will be closed from H Street to N Street.
  • State Route 1 (H Street) will be closed from C Street to Walnut Avenue.

Signage will be in place notifying the public of this road closure. Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 social media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

