STATE ROUTE 1/246 CLOSURE FOR LOMPOC POLICE CRUISE NEXT FRIDAY

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY– The public will encounter road closures during the 19th Annual Lompoc Police Cruise on Friday, August 11 from 3 pm to 9 pm in the following locations:

State Route 246 (Ocean Avenue) will be closed from H Street to N Street.

State Route 1 (H Street) will be closed from C Street to Walnut Avenue.

Signage will be in place notifying the public of this road closure. Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 social media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.