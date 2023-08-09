Colette Comes Close to Home

Credit: Courtesy

Colette is an intern this summer who wrote the Flamenco Arts Festival story for the Fiesta issue and has been writing a wide variety of arts life and living section stories.

Where are you from and brought you to the Independent? I’m originally from Santa Barbara, but my family now lives in Ventura. This past spring, I studied abroad in Rome, and I was looking for a journalism internship that could keep me close to home when I returned. I missed the beaches, local coffee spots, and restaurants that Santa Barbara and Ventura have, and I wanted to write about all the good news that was happening around them. I’m so happy that I found my internship at the Independent, and it has been such a privilege to be able to write for them under Leslie.

What does the future look like for you? Can we hope to see more writing? I’m entering into my senior year at Chapman University in Orange, CA, where I am an English major with an emphasis in journalism. I have always enjoyed writing, but I also really enjoy the design and styling aspect within the fashion industry. I would really love to combine the two to be a fashion journalist so I can continue both passions as an ultimate career goal.

What was the best thing about covering the festival? Covering the Flamenco Arts Festival was such a cool experience, and I was able to learn a lot about the history and culture through Vibiana. Being able to write stories and talk to people about what they’re most passionate about is what makes this internship so unique; everyone has a different way of doing good within the community.