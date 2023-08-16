Experience the Vibrant Flavors of Local Wines at the Fresh Wine Festival Hosted by Pico Los Alamos

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community servic

LOS ALAMOS— Wine enthusiasts are invited to indulge in an evening of exceptional local wines at the Fresh Wine Festival, presented by Pico Los Alamos. This event will take place on Friday, August 25th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, set against the charming backdrop of the Pico Garden, which contributes to the fresh ingredients used in the restaurant’s delectable dishes.

About the Event:

The Fresh Wine Festival is a celebration of the rich tapestry of flavors offered by local vintners, featuring an impressive lineup including Ampelos, Disko, Dreamcote, Entity of Delight, Final Girl, Little Soul, LoFi, Lumen, Luna Hart, Piazza, Press Gang, Riding Monkey, Roark, RZN, Storm, and Story of Soil. This event focuses on showcasing fresh style wines crafted by these boutique local producers, including crisp whites, funky orange, and crunchy reds.

Event Details:

Name: Fresh Wine Festival

Date: Friday, August 25th

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Pico Los Alamos

Address: 458 Bell Street, Los Alamos

Cost: $40 per ticket

Tickets:

Secure your place at this local tasting by purchasing tickets for $40 per person online by visiting:

https://www.exploretock.com/picolosalamos/event/427399/pico-fresh-wine-fest.

Join Us:

Dive into an exploration of local wines that embody the spirit of the region. The Fresh Wine Festival at Pico Los Alamos will introduce you to the innovative and diverse offerings of local vintners, with an array of wines that capture the essence of the season.

Post-Event Recommendations:

We encourage all attendees to enhance their evening by making a dinner reservation at Pico Los Alamos after the event. Our restaurant is dedicated to using locally sourced fruits, vegetables, and herbs from the Pico Garden to craft dishes that perfectly complement the wines featured at the festival.

For more information about the Fresh Wine Festival, please contact:

Kace Sarvis

winedirector@picolosalamos.com

(805)344-1122

About Pico Los Alamos:

Pico Los Alamos stands as a testament to the region’s commitment to exceptional food and wine experiences. Focusing on showcasing local farmers and vintners and offering an inviting atmosphere for all, Pico Los Alamos is the destination of choice for wine enthusiasts and those seeking to elevate their palates.