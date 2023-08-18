Snow, Penelope and Winston

Snow

Everyone’s favorite 3.5 year old Domestic Shorthair, Snow has been spending most of her time as ASAP’s official lobby cat. If you’ve visited the shelter recently, it’s impossible to miss Snow’s familiar greeting! Snow is a very sweet girl to those she trusts, and it doesn’t take long for her to feel comfortable — but she does have boundaries and she’s clear when she sets them.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Penelope

Penelope is fixed and vaxxed and ready for adoption! Little Penelope had a rough start, but she is now a 10 week old, adorable, fun, thriving pup! She is thought to be Jack Russel mixed with Havanese and Boston Terrier. But whatever she is mixed with she is 100% sweet!

Winston

Do you hear what I hear? Winston is an incredible 4 month old Aussie, Lab, German Shepherd mix who is very smart and very loving. He is full of puppy kisses, puppy dog tails, and ears, but most of all love! He can be shy at first, but once he warms up, he will keep you giggling with his puppy antics. If you are looking for an adventure buddy, Winston will be a great partner once he’s fully vaxxed and ready to go out in public.

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118