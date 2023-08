More Like This

I was a distribution driver for the Santa Barbara News-Press from 2012-18. When I saw that malarky headline “Illegals Line Up for Driver’s Licenses” fall off our presses, I knew we were doomed. You cannot antagonize people walking down the street as a business model.

