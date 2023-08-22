SOLVANG HOTEL EMBRACES A NEW ERA AS THE HADSTEN,A TAPESTRY COLLECTION BY HILTON™ PROPERTY

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA — August 22, 2023 — The Hadsten Solvang, a charming boutique hotel property located in the heart of Solvang, California, is proud to announce its highly anticipated grand reopening today, August 22. Under the ownership of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the hotel has undergone an extensive transformation and will re-emerge as a captivating addition to Hilton’s esteemed Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Formerly known as Hadsten House, the hotel has been thoughtfully rebranded as The Hadsten Solvang, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, paying homage to the Hadsten railway in Denmark. Throughout the property, guests will find subtle hints and nods to recognize its rich history, including the hotel’s newly designed logo, featuring two prominent railroad spikes.

Credit: Courtesy

Tapestry Collection by Hilton represents an upscale portfolio of hotels that offer guests unique style and vibrant personality. Each handpicked property encourages guests to explore its local area, seek their adventurous side and create an authentic connection with the destination. Adorned with modern and trendy decor, The Hadsten Solvang, Tapestry Collection by Hilton brings a cool vibe to its authentic ambiance enabling guests to create their own travel story by immersing themselves in the hotel’s on-property food and beverage, fitness, and leisure offerings, or travel off the beaten path to explore the local wineries, vineyards, and tasting rooms. The Hadsten Solvang, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits and the Hilton Honors mobile app. Book direct at Hilton.com, through the Hilton Honors app or through other official Hilton channels for more perks and a price match guarantee. Hilton Honors members can redeem Points using the Points Explorer tool.

“We are delighted to reopen as a unique property within Hilton’s upscale portfolio,” said John Elliott, CEO for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “The Hadsten Solvang, Tapestry Collection by Hilton balances an updated contemporary feel while appreciating the design and historical elements of Solvang.”

The extensive renovations commenced in September 2021 and encompassed a comprehensive room and property remodel. Notable changes include the transformation of the hotel’s indoor swimming pool area, allowing space for The Yard, a vibrant and trendy, contemporary outdoor courtyard with lounge furniture, heaters and games, with a feel that is lively, friendly and fun. Adjacent to The Yard is The Boiler Room, a bespoke lounge offering craft cocktails and a wide variety of food options. With fitness lovers in mind, the hotel now offers a new fitness center complete with Peloton stationary bikes and other cutting-edge amenities.

Credit: Courtesy

Conveniently located at 1450 Mission Drive in Solvang, the 74-room hotel was originally built in 1972 and bought by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians in 2012. The tribe’s hospitality portfolio also includes two newly remodeled AAA Four Diamond-rated hotels: Chumash Casino Resort Hotel in Santa Ynez and Corque Hotel in Solvang. As the largest employer in the Santa Ynez Valley, the tribe employs more than 1,800 residents of Santa Barbara County.

The Hadsten Solvang, Tapestry Collection by Hilton’s grand reopening marks an exciting new chapter in the history of Solvang’s hospitality landscape, blending contemporary touchpoints with a nod to the area’s vibrant and dynamic past. Guests can now immerse themselves in the warm embrace of The Hadsten Solvang, confident in the exceptional experience and unmatched hospitality offered by Tapestry Collection by Hilton. For more information, please visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/smxhaup-the-hadsten-solvang/.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is located in Santa Barbara County, California. Its reservation was established and officially recognized by the federal government in 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.