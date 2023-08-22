Survey Offers Opportunity for Community Input into Uses for Grant Funding

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

As the City of Santa Barbara begins to plan for its Annual Action Plan for Fiscal Year 2025, the City is seeking the input of our community partners, stakeholders and residents as we prioritize the potential uses for CDBG funding in the fiscal year 2025.

Each year the City of Santa Barbara receives Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

These funds are intended to primarily benefit low- and moderate-income residents in the community. The funding can be used for homelessness, housing, economic development, and community facilities and infrastructure.

The City seeks your input as we prioritize the potential uses for this funding in the fiscal year 2025. The deadline to complete the survey is September 15. Thank you for your participation!

Please take a few minutes to complete this survey in English.