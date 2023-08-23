Kids Not Allowed

In a town that has a wealth of resources for families and kids, the Independent really missed the mark with the article about wine tasting with kids: “Wine Not? A Case for Wine Tasting with Kids.”

Wine tasting is, and should be, an adult activity. I have been out wine tasting and had the very unfortunate experience of wild unsupervised kids running around causing a racket and a nuisance while their parents ignore them and enjoy their wine. This is rampant, it happens all the time, babies crying, kids screaming, and the parents either don’t care or they are so accustomed to hearing it that they don’t notice it, but let me tell you, we do.

Wineries and tasting rooms really are not a place for children. Please, can we adults reserve just this one thing for us alone?

Many of us do not want kids running around while we are trying to enjoy a glass of wine. Many of us work long hard hours, and when we do go out to have a nice time wine tasting, kids are the last thing we want to hear. Honestly, I just cannot believe that article was published.

Please take your kids to the beach, the Moxi Museum, the many wonderful parks … anywhere but wine tasting!