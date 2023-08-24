Allen, Jimi and Mojo-Dojo

Allen

This handsome dutch breed bunny came from life as a lab rabbit where he would have been euthanized if he weren’t rescued and brought to BUNS. Despite his sad beginning he is sweet and sociable and loves gentle attention. He is enjoying his new chance at life and is ready to see how good life can be as a beloved house rabbit!

Jimi

Jimi is an abyssinian breed guinea-pig with a luscious swirly coat of brindled brown on white with some creamy tan mixed in. His personality could not be sweeter. Despite the stress of being dropped off at a shelter, he showed his calm, gentle temperament immediately. Jimi would be a great “first-time” guinea-pig for a family, or could also be introduced to a single male for some good companionship.

Right now BUNS has the largest selection of guinea pigs in the tri-counties! All BUNS rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. Come meet them at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Mojo-Dojo

This 3-year-old handsome Husky is looking for someone who likes hiking, sunbathing, and watching bad tv shows as much as he does. Mojo-Dojo is easy-going and friendly. He’s been spotted strutting his stuff at Lowe’s and on hiking trails, but he has been spending his nights at Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Maria shelter. Are you ready to give Mojo Dojo a permanent home? You can meet him during Santa Barbara Humane’s walk-in adoption hours, from 12-4:30 PM every day but Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.