Monterey Car Week Shows Off Some of the Best and the Most Beautiful Cars in the World

1939 Delahaye 165 Figoni et Faschi Cabrolet | Credit: John Bolton

Monterey, California is a Mecca for car enthusiasts from all over the world on the third week in August.

The streets are alive with purring, snarling, screaming Ferraris, McLarens, Lamborghinis, Porsches, and Corvettes of every hue, from chartreuse to the slickest black, and all valued from a hundred thousand to millions of dollars.

The myriad of events at the 2023 Monterey Car Week which went from August 11 to 20 range from what might be the most prestigious car show in the world, the “Concours d’ Elegance,” where the automobiles are all worth millions of dollars, to the “Concours d’ Lemons” where all cars must all be purchased for less than five hundred dollars.

But the hub of all events is the Rolex Motorsports Reunion at the WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway. This is where the handling potential and horsepower of these cars is unleashed in a celebration of speed and automotive heritage, some going back to the early 1900s.

In this, its 49th year, the Rolex Motorsports Reunion honored automobiles from 30 countries ranging from the “Ragtime Racers,” powered by ancient 80hp four-banger engines, to the 70s’ American Iron Roaring 500 hp V8s. Each entry was an authentic representation of period correctness and provenance. It was certainly authentic, and a bit hilarious, watching the “Ragtime Racers”, their co-drivers leaning far out over the chassis of the open cockpit, as their cars blistered into the turns at 30 miles an hour.

1936 Deusenberg SJN Rollston Convertable Coupe | Credit: John Bolton

1932 Ford Roadster | Credit: John Bolton

Spectator and Delahaye Sports Roadster | Credit: John Bolton

Lamborghini Electric | Credit: John Bolton

Owner preparing car for judging. Concours d’ Elegance | Credit: John Bolton

The anniversaries of some of the most internationally famous races, including Le Mans, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Indianapolis 500, and even the Bonneville Land Speed trials were celebrated at the track, as well as those of the various marques, such as the 75th for Porsche, and the 60th for Lamborghini.

Thundercars dive into “the Corkscrew” | Credit: John Bolton

Racing, which has always been in the genes of American car companies, was also well represented at the event. Afterall, Henry Ford founded the Ford Motor Comany with his winnings from a 1901 race when he drove a car named “Sweepstakes” to beat Henry Winton, the foremost automobile racer in the country at the time.

The Chevrolet Corvette celebrated the 70th year of its formidable racing legacy that began in 1953, not surprising since the company was founded in 1922 by the internationally known Swiss-American autocar racer, Louis Chevrolet. The models of the 50’s and 60’s Corvettes were well represented on the track, but it was the unveiling of the E-Ray high-tech dual engine, all-wheel drive system, that is paving the way to the racing future of the Corvette. The modern mid-engine version, the Z06, is internationally competitive at a fraction of the price of European exotics.

One of the most exciting events at the racetrack was the Thunder Cars (the Trans Am cars) running counter clockwise (reverse from normal) through turn 5 and up the hill, dropping over the lip into the famous “Corkscrew” and roaring down the tight turns.

On quite a different note, in nearby Carmel by the Sea, the charity event “Prancing Ponies Women’s Car Show” was held where all vehicles were exhibited by women and the proceeds went to support training of low income women for leadership, growth, and development.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray prototype | Credit: John Bolton

Many people flock to the Monterey Car Week to attend a variety of car auctions, where some of the rarest cars in the world can be found and bought. Hosted by prestigious auction houses at some of the classy venues in the area, untold millions of dollars change hands and dreams are realized. This year a “barn find” Ferrari sold for three million dollars in untouched, “as found,” condition. Abandoned in a barn forty years ago, its only function had been as a rodent nest waiting for the Monterey Car Week to returned it to its former glory.

The culmination of the week is the Concours d’ Elegance, perhaps the most prestigious car show in the world, held on the green of the Pebble Beach Golf Course overlooking the Pacific. An astonishing array of the finest automotive art stretched for a quarter mile along the ocean,and any ribbon awarded in this show will follow the provenance of the automobile forever. It adds an inestimable value to it.

To even be allowed onto the green, all cars must be in the highest condition. Even cars from the 1920′ and 30s must be restored to fully functioning automobiles down to the last detail including the oil can that must be used frequently on the motor. Saturday’s Tour d’ Elegance precedes the show during which the cars earn a green ribbon and are tested for functionality as they are driven along a scenic route.

1957 Ferrari 250 GT Scaglietti with Judges | Credit: John Bolton

Spectator with Reporter Concours d’ Elegance | Credit: Don Risdon

Packard 1105 Twelve Lebanon Runabout Speedster | Credit: John Bolton

Spectator & Bugatti Roadster | Credit: John Bolton

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray prototype | Credit: John Bolton

Spectator with dog. Concours d’ Elegance | Credit: John Bolton

The expert judges know their stuff, and are intimately familiar with the make and model being judged. They swarm over and under the cars inside and out with flashlights, making sure every feature that came originally with the car is functioning, then they ask the owner to start the car and observe whether she idles smoothly and is able to drive on its own power to the award presentation stand.

Blazers and Panama hats are de riguer for the men in attendance, and the women take advantage of the even to break out their most beautifu ldresses and outrageous hats, ala the Kentucky Derby.

In the Seventy Second year of the Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance, the Best of Show Award was won by a gleaming black 1937 Mercedes Benz 540K Special Roadster, one of only three known to survive. This one was previously owned by the Shah of Afghanistan.

The Monterey Car Week never fails to surprise and amaze. And this year was no exception.

John Bolton, an occasional contributor to the ‘Independent’, is a long-time Santa Barbara automotive car writer and car nut.