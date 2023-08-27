Letters

So Proud

By Christina Freniere, Goleta
Sun Aug 27, 2023 | 6:04pm

Today I saw an article about Santa Barbara native Andrew Aragon on the USS Ronald Reagan, and I just wanted to say thank you so much. It makes my heart so happy that’s my baby boy.

He graduated from San Marcos where he played basketball baseball and football. He grew up on the fields of Goleta Valley, South, Little League and the Goleta boys and girls club. He has such an amazing group of friends and memories. I’m just so grateful to have been able to wake up to such a nice surprise to see his cute little face.

I’m one proud Navy mama.

