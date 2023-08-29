CALM Welcomes Richard Russell and Katrina Mudd Sprague to its Board of Trustees

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. August 29, 2023 – Richard Russell and Katrina Mudd Sprague have been named to the CALM Board of Trustees. They both will be instrumental in advancing CALM’s mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County.

Alana Walczak, CALM President and CEO shared, “We are delighted to welcome Richard and Katrina, whose expertise will be crucial to moving CALM’s work forward. They each bring a fresh and insightful perspective to our board, enriching our efforts to drive positive change in our community.”

Richard Russell is currently the Vice President of Omnichannel Marketing at Deckers Brands, overseeing data, analytics, advertising and marketing technology, digital marketing, customer relationship management, and loyalty. Over his 11-year career at Deckers, he has led a digital marketing transformation and worked cross functionally to build a leading edge, consumer-oriented team. Richard is also active in the Healthy Minds and Art of Kindness Employee Resource Groups.

Russell has three children ranging in age from 11 to 19 who keep him up to date on the latest in gaming, YouTube and KPop culture.

Katrina Mudd Sprague is currently the Director of Development and Community Engagement at The Riviera Ridge School. After beginning her career in marketing and event management, her desire for personally meaningful work led her to study nonprofit fundraising at UCLA. Prior to joining Riviera Ridge School, she served as Director of Annual Giving at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles and Director of Major Gifts at Crane Country Day School in Santa Barbara.

Sprague is also a Gwendolyn’s Playground board member. Her favorite activity is spending time outdoors with her husband, two young children, and Golden Retriever.

Russell and Sprague join an impactful, mission-driven Board of Trustees led by new chair, Andrew Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald serves on the executive committee alongside Roberta Collier (Vice Chair – Development), Sam Ellis (Vice Chair – Finance), Janis Salin (Vice Chair – Governance), Luz Reyes- Martín (Secretary), Caroline Powers (past chair), and Glenn Morris (at-large). The Board of Trustees guides with integrity to CALM’s mission, ensuring effective operation, sustainability, and a meaningful impact in Santa Barbara County.

To learn more about CALM, visit calm4kids.org.

About CALM

When a child experiences trauma, our entire community is impacted. To combat the effects of childhood trauma, CALM is here to support families in need of strength and healing. CALM’s evidence-based programs represent a continuum of care that addresses the safety and wellbeing of children and families across Santa Barbara County. Approximately 2,500 clients receive individual and group therapy through CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc and thousands more receive community-based education and mental health supports. With a 53-year history of serving families in our region, a staff of exceptionally qualified clinicians, and meaningful partnerships with complementary agencies and organizations, CALM is committed to preventing childhood trauma, healing children and families, and building resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visithttp://calm4kids.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashlyn McCague, Director of Development

1236 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

805-965-2376

amccague@calm4kids.org