Foodbank Sending Support to Maui Today

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is sending 17,000 pounds of rice to the Hawaiian island of Maui in the aftermath of the devastating fire that decimated the historic town of Lahaina earlier this month.

The shipment will be departing Tuesday, August 29 at 1:30 PM from the Foodbank’s Santa Maria warehouse and will contain ten pallets of rice. Feeding America is spearheading multiple shipments through its network of 200 Foodbanks. Last week 26 containers of supplies from foodbanks and food pantries in the Feeding America network were shipped out. The items will support the numerous victims who are displaced since the fire erupted on August 8th.

The Foodbank’s Chief Operating Officer Paul Wilkins will be coordinating the rice shipment from the organization’s Santa Maria warehouse, one of two warehouses currently operated by the Foodbank. “Providing mutual aid to Feeding America partner food banks is a crucial part of the work we do towards our Foodbank being fully prepared for responding to all disasters. As it is during times of disasters that impact our county, these supplies will arrive in time to assist the displaced neighbors of Lahaina’s community to support them as they move forward towards recovery and towards rebuilding the homes they have lost.”

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is a member of Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries and meal programs that work together to provide food to people facing hunger in the United States. The Feeding America network moves donated food and groceries to where they are needed most. The goal is to provide access to affordable, nutritious food no matter where people live.

About the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is transforming health by eliminating hunger and food insecurity through good nutrition and food literacy. The Foodbank provides nourishment and education through a network of more than 200 partner agencies, nutrition education programs and food distribution sites operated by the Foodbank and its volunteers.



For more information, please visit FoodbankSBC.org or contact Leana Orsua at the Foodbank at (805) 680-0625.