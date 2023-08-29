SB Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival to benefit Maui Wildfires Relief

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, Calif.) — When tragedy struck Maui, Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival board members felt the same gut punch as anyone who has viewed the horrors of the aftermath. Focusing on the power of good, the board elected to donate 10 percent of ticket sales and 100 percent of donations from this year’s festival to Direct Relief for its focus on Maui Wildfire Relief.

“Every year, the festival selects a nonprofit partner to support, and this year, we are duty bound as beach and ocean lovers to support our brothers and sisters on Maui,” said Karen Clark, festival art director and organizer. “We have to do everything we can to restore hope to the devastated island.”

The Festival, which will take place on Sept. 9 and 10, brings together 40 artisans hand selected for their stunning sea glass jewelry and unique ocean-inspired art. Festival attendees have the rare opportunity to participate in classes and attend presentations on sea glass hunting, identification and craftsmanship.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. The venue is the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613, located at 150 N. Kellogg Ave in Santa Barbara.

Admission is $7 for adults and free for those under 12-years old. Two-day passes are $12. Parking is free.

BUY TICKETS ONLINE and skip the line or learn more at: https://www.santabarbaraseaglassandoceanartsfestival.com/.

EXPERIENCE SANTA BARBARA SEA GLASS & OCEAN ARTS FESTIVAL

Rich with amenities and coastal beauty, Santa Barbara is a premier destination for beach getaways, particularly when the annual Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival draws beach-lovers from around the world to the area.

Curated for Excellence — Juried sea glass and ocean-inspired art from around the world is featured throughout the festival for shoppers and admirers.

Enter to Win — Does your precious find stand out among worldly sea glass treasures? Enter the Sunday sea glass and ocean arts contest for a chance to win prizes and pride for your flashiest finds.

Sea Glass Brain Trust — Knowledge is power, and expert speakers Sage Harmon and Jo Fry will deliver sea glass talks— “Iconic Beach Finds” and “What did I find?” —to explain the phenomenon of sea glass and help attendees to identify the mysterious history of their own favorite pieces.

Hands-on Skills Building — Signature sea glass jewelry artisans and ocean artists will deliver multiple workshops each day, instructing attendees on how to transform their beachcombing into hand-crafted jewelry. Sign up for workshops in wire tying and charm bracelet creation to take home valuable skills—and your own jewelry—from your festival experience. (Separate fee applies to workshops)

New Artist-Created Merchandise — Check out collectors items like the limited-edition 2023 festival T-shirts, totes and the World Sea Glass Calendar, featuring unique pieces discovered all over the globe from 21 artists

ABOUT Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival

This festival is the only one of its kind in Southern California, and one of just two on the West Coast. Rooted in the community, the festival’s values ring true in the collaboration with local artists, the venue location, a commitment to going green, the dedicated committee of event planners, and through partnerships with non-profit organizations. Whether you’re an artist or a shopper, a collector or an admirer of sea glass, local or just visiting; there’s a little bit of something for everyone.

ABOUT Direct Relief International

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.