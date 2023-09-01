Section of Modoc Road Closed to Vehicular Traffic September 7

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 31, 2023

The City Streets Operations Division will be paving a portion of Modoc Road, between Calle De Los Amigos and Via Laguna, on Thursday, September 7.

Modoc Road will be closed to through traffic and there will be a detour on Calle Real, using La Cumbre Road and Las Positas Road.

City crews will be repaving the road at 7 a.m. and anticipate ending by 5 p.m. However, hours are subject to change due to weather or unforeseen complications. Hidden Valley residents will have access into the neighborhood through Palermo Drive.