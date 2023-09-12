City Welcomes Newest Member of Fire & Police Commission

Santa Barbara’s Fire and Police Commission was overhauled last year to make it a more transparent and community-facing system of police oversight, and after losing one of the newly selected members, the city has filled the final remaining seat with UC Santa Barbara’s Director of Educational Programs and Opportunities (EOP) Aaron Jones.

Jones has a long affiliation with UCSB and a deep history with activism, serving as the Associated Students Assistant Director for Community Affairs, Civic Engagement & Advocacy; President of the Graduate Student Association; and peer mentor with EOP before taking the position as director.

According to his UCSB staff page, Jones says he loves “being a part of the legacy of student activism that created EOP in service of our students and communities that historically have and continue to be denied access to higher education.”

Jones will begin immediately, and his term will expire at the end of 2026.