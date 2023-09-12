Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s Annual Bloom Fundraiser to Honor Lynda Fairly & John Franklin

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, CA (September 12, 2023) – Girls Inc. of Carpinteria announced their annual event, An Enchanted Evening in Bloom, set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, honoring Carpinterian’s Lynda Fairly and John Franklin.

Lynda Fairly, a community philanthropist, is retired from a distinguished career in public education serving youth and adults and served at Santa Barbara City College for 34 years. She retired from her last position as Vice President of Adult Education almost 10 years ago. Upon retirement, Lynda moved to Carpinteria and dedicated her time to making a difference in the community. She now serves on three nonprofit boards, actively volunteers with various organizations, and is a passionate advocate for the arts, notably as a lead donor for the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center. Raised by a single mom, Lynda had a role model for independence and knows the value mentorship plays in a child’s life.



“Lynda truly is our “Fairly god-mother”, after moving to Carpinteria she quickly imbedded herself into the non-profit community. Girls Inc. is just one of the lucky benefactors of Lynda’s generosity. She knows the value of mentorship and the role that just one caring adult can make in building resiliency in our children. Lynda has been an advocate and partner to all of our girls”, expressed Executive Director, Jamie Collins.



John Franklin, a retired community banker with a 45-year career, primarily at Montecito Bank & Trust, notably managed the Carpinteria Branch and rose to Senior VP. He served for 23 years on the Carpinteria Unified School District Board, chaired the Jr. Carp. Scholarship Committee with the Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce, and was recognized as Carpinterian of The Year in 1992. He co-founded the Las Positas Park (now Eilings Park) Board and serves on the Summerland Sanitary District Board. His relationship with Girls, Inc. spans 30 plus years in several capacities. He recently stepped down from the Girls Inc. Board of Directors after over a decade of service and still serves on the Finance Committee.



“We are so honored to recognize John for his contributions to the Girls Inc. community. Playing an integral part of building our forever home, sitting on our board for countless years, and serving on our finance committee John has helped to inspire thousands of girls to be strong, smart, and bold. He always keeps our mission at the forefront of every decision, and it is truly an honor to celebrate John for his three decades of service,” says Executive Director, Jamie Collins.



Girls Inc. Of Carpinteria invites the public to support its BOLD goal of raising $200,000 to support our youth and community. To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or learn more about the event, please call (805) 684-6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is a member of Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Our programming focuses on the development of the whole girl: we deliver life-changing programs and experiences designed to equip girls to overcome serious barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. A combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment, and research-based programming prepares girls to lead fulfilling and productive lives and become role models in their community. Girls Inc. of Carpinteria currently serves more than 1000 youth in the Carpinteria Valley, from Pre-K through 12th grade. To learn more, become a volunteer or offer support, please visit www.girlsinc-carp.org/.