Kid Party Ideas Beyond the Much-Loved and Much-Loathed Bounce House

This spring, I went to more kids’ birthday parties than I ever had in a single season. It’s official: I’m in the school-age parent zone, the parent of a 5-year-old, specifically.

Most of these parties took place in kid-friendly playgrounds, and the hosts brought their own food and entertainment. True, cake and a play structure provide sufficient fun for kids, but when it’s a special celebration, many parents like to spring for the much-loved and much-loathed bounce house.

After my son got injured in one (it was bound to happen), I got to thinking about the birthday parties I attended when I was an ‘80s kid. I wondered: Where are the magicians? And balloon twisters? And the always-awww petting zoo?

They’re still very much around and for hire. Here are ten such entertainers right here in Santa Barbara.

KOWABUNGA! Storytelling | Credit: Courtesy

KOWABUNGA! Storytelling

Nadia Joy’s interactive storytelling workshops include props like glitter sensory bottles, stuffies, and crafts. After various jobs working with children, Joy realized storytelling was how she wanted to help them. Her goal through storytelling is to “Inspire children to work together, think outside the box, and build confidence with their voice and ideas.” (KOWABUNGA! storytelling)

Pinky’s Pom Poms

Spun with organic cane sugar, Pinky’s cotton candy cart is a delight. From traditional flavors like vanilla and blue raspberry to seasonal s’mores and watermelon, if there were ever a time to splurge on sugar, this is it. Pinky can also create custom flavors and has unique toppings like dried strawberries and edible glitter. (pinkyspompoms.com)

Mark Collier

If he’s good enough for LA’s Magic Castle, he’s good enough for your kiddo. A mixmaster of magic, juggling, and comedy, Mark Collier performs close-up magic regularly at the Palace Grill. He’s recommended for ages 6 and up, and when polling my NextDoor community, he was hands down the area’s go-to magician. (markcollier.com)

Santa Barbara Party Animals | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Party Animals

Ducks named Peanut and Butter. Ashton the chinchilla. Pinto the bearded dragon. These are a few of the pets of animal lover Abel Swanson. Whether you want snuggle bunnies or strictly reptiles, Santa Barbara Party Animals will set up a mini petting zoo experience in your own backyard. (sbpartyanimals.com)

SB Bubble Guy

If you’ve experienced the magic of the SB Bubble Guy, you know. We’re talking music plus massive bubbles, smoke bubbles, bubbles within bubbles, and lots of blissed-out kids running around trying to catch them. It’s actually two guys—a father and son—who you may see spreading fun around town on any given day. Foam parties and glow-in-the-dark bubbles are also on the menu. (sb_bubble_guy)

Parties and Paint by Kate

Parties and Paint by Kate | Credit: Courtesy

With a theater and childcare background, Kate Samuel LaPlante and her team can conjure up any character your child desires. Think princess parties, superheroes, and Barbie fun with the bonus of face painting. Packages include character-inspired storytime, crafts, games, and photos. (partiesandpaintbykate.com)

Ink.Paper.Crafts

If you have a crafty kid and can’t do the planning, Rebecca’s team of DIYers at Ink.Paper.Crafts will happily take over. You can rent out the shop’s craft room for private parties, where they help select age-appropriate crafts and provide the supplies. They also throw in a take-home balloon bouquet. (inkpapercrafts.com)

Apples to Zucchini Cooking School

Pizza party! Book Apples to Zucchini Cooking School’s Garden Street Academy space, or bring the party to your backyard cooking with the pros. A hands-on cooking class for your child and 11 of their friends lasts for two hours, and all the supplies are provided (but you’re in charge of the cake). They’ll even make the treat bag for an additional charge. (atozcookingschool.org)

Santa Barbara Face Painting | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Face Painting

If you’re looking for face painting and lots more, Zami Marx has got you. She’s been face painting and doing henna tattoos since 2008, and trains all her artists. She can also arrange balloon twisters, glitter tattoos, hair tinsel and braid bars, and arts and crafts parties.

(santabarbarafacepainting.com)

Kindermusik with Kathy and Yellow Bird Music

If you’re like me and love to dance and sing with your kids, but have no idea how to teach music, leave it to the teachers at Kindermusik with Kathy and Yellow Bird Music. From outdoor drum circles to parachute play, they will bring instruments and child-appropriate songs and activities to your park party or home. They also offer privates at their studios. (kindermusikwithkathy.com, yellowbirdmusic.com)

When planning your kid’s party, take a pause and think about what’s really important to your celebration with your child. Many of us want to throw the perfect get-together with lots of fun activities, but what does your kid really need? It’s probably less than you’re planning and revolves more around your presence, friends, and love rather than all the “things.” But if there’s one more surprise that makes it an even happier birthday, why not?