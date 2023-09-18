Gather Your Group and Sign Up for Goleta’s Emergency Preparedness Class

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 13, 2023 – Are you part of a homeowner’s association or group that would like to learn more about how to prepare for an emergency? Here is your chance. Get your group together and request a free Community Disaster Education (CDE) course offered by the City of Goleta’s Emergency Services Coordinator. There is no better time to request a class than now, during National Preparedness Month. Sign up for a CDE in English or Spanish at www.CityofGoleta.org/CDE.



A CDE is a free, one-hour introductory course for groups of 10 or more that teaches residents how to become more prepared in the event of a disaster. A CDE course can be held anywhere and during most hours; during a lunch break, after hours at a Homeowners Association (HOA) meeting, or at a weekend community gathering.

As an attendee, you will learn about what is expected following a disaster, what you can do to prepare your home and workplace, how to build an emergency go-bag, and more. Watch our video in English (https://youtu.be/DSCGjSCobck) or Spanish (https://youtu.be/4soLo-9amC4) to learn more.



The City also encourages you to sign up for emergency alerts from Santa Barbara County at ReadySBC.org and for emergency notifications from the City of Goleta at http://tinyurl.com/goletaemergency.

September is National Preparedness Month, a time to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. Learn more, including how to make sure you and your family are prepared, at https://www.ready.gov/september.