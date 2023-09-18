The Goleta Lemon Festival All-Inclusive Kids Activity Wristband Now on Sale Plus Safety Street is Back! 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce invites Central Coast families to celebrate the return of The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Rusty’s Pizza. Celebrating 30 years, the festival will be held on September 30 and October 1, 2023 at Girsh Park in Goleta.

A highlight of The Goleta Lemon Festival is its fun-packed Santa Barbara Airport Kids Zone! Grab your all-inclusive kids activity wristband before the festival and save on unlimited access to all activities for the entire day. Activities include archery tag, bubble fun, euro bungee, double slide, king of the jungle bounce house, obstacle courses, toddler jump, carousel bounce house, rock wall, train, slot cars, mini golf and more!

Activity wristbands will be sold at the festival for $35, but you can save by pre-purchasing your kids activity wristband online for just $30 before Wednesday, September 27. For a list of activities and to pre-purchase your activity wristband for a $5 savings, go to LemonFestival.com.

The festival also features the largest interactive display of Fire, Police, and Emergency Services in the County at Safety Street presented by ExxonMobil. Meet the people who help keep us safe and get an up-close look at their state-of-the-art vehicles and technologies. Kids can explore the ins and outs of fire trucks, take a photo with Smokey the Bear and much more. Attendees are also invited to meet the Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit and K-9’s and the deputies who are assigned to these important safety resources in our county.

The festival could not happen without the many volunteers, ages 14 and up, who spend time planning the festival and lending a helping hand over the weekend. Applications for volunteers are still being accepted, visit LemonFestival.com for volunteer opportunities.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, September 30 and 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday, October 1. For more information, visit LemonFestival.com.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.