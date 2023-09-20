Child Passenger Safety Week is September 17-23

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, Calif. – The Goleta Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies, public health departments and other community organizations to raise awareness about the importance of keeping children in the correct car seat for their age and size. During Child Passenger Safety Week, the Goleta Police Department wants to remind parents and caregivers to keep kids safe by securing children in the correct child safety seat. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly half of car seats (46%) are misused.

“Children are vulnerable to injury in a crash when they are in the wrong type of car seat for their age and size or if the car seat is installed improperly,” said Sgt. Noel Rivas. “Even if you think you have the right car seat and installed it correctly, it doesn’t hurt to get it checked.”

California law requires all children under 2 years old to ride in a rear-facing car seat, unless the child is 40 or more pounds or is 40 or more inches tall. Parents are encouraged to keep their child in rear- and forward-facing seats as long as possible. Children 8 and older or who are at least 4 feet, 9 inches in height, may be secured by a booster seat, but at a minimum must be wearing a properly fitted safety belt.

To search for car seat programs in your county, visit the Office of Traffic Safety website. You may also contact your local CHP Area Office to schedule a free child safety seat inspection. Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office provides police services for the City of Goleta.