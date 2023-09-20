Cottage Health to Expand Services with Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Cottage Health is opening a new Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic to serve the community. The new clinic will create additional access to women’s healthcare, with a strong focus on a high-quality patient experience.

The new Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic will be centrally located in Santa Barbara at 2416 Castillo Street, Suite A. The outpatient specialty clinic builds on Cottage’s existing services to provide patient-centered care for women at every stage of life.

Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic is now accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 805- 324-9400.

Provider Team:

Lisa Lepine, MD, Medical Director

Board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Lisa Lepine has over 30 years of medical experience and serves as the medical director of the Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic. Prior to moving to Santa Barbara, Dr. Lepine practiced obstetrics and gynecology at Kaiser in Kona, Hawaii. She also worked as a PeaceHealth relief physician, providing intermittent clinical care in Washington and Alaska.

Dr. Lepine received her bachelor’s degree from Pomona College and attended the University of California, San Diego, for medical school. She completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology from the University of California, San Diego Medical Center, and a fellowship in Epidemic Intelligence Services at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Lepine is fluent in Spanish.

Julia Ray, DO, MS

Dr. Julia Ray is an obstetrician-gynecologist with an interest in women’s health and reproductive care. Before joining Cottage Health, Dr. Ray practiced obstetrics and gynecology at a women’s center in Los Angeles. She brings with her a wealth of experience and is fluent in Spanish.

Dr. Ray received a bachelor’s degree from Boston University and earned a master’s and a medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed residencies in obstetrics and gynecology at Community Health of South Florida and UCLA Kern Medical and is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Features and Benefits of the Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic:

Comprehensive Women’s Healthcare Services: The clinic has a wide range of specialized services to meet the healthcare needs of women. From routine wellness exams and family planning to high-risk pregnancy and menopause care, the clinic’s expert team of Ob/Gyn physicians and certified nurses are dedicated to delivering the highest standard of care.

Comfortable, Modern Facilities: Equipped with the latest medical technologies and modern amenities, the clinic is designed to ensure patient comfort, safety and privacy. The inviting atmosphere promotes relaxation, providing a calming environment for all patients.

Expert and Compassionate Care Team: Cottage Health takes pride in its team of highly experienced and compassionate Ob/Gyn specialists. Each healthcare professional at the clinic is committed to empowering women with knowledge and support to make informed decisions about their health.

Seamless Integration of Care with Cottage Health Hospitals and Other Services: As part of the Cottage Health system, the new clinic ensures seamless integration with its existing network of hospitals and medical facilities, allowing for streamlined referrals and access to a wide range of medical services.

“The Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic reflects Cottage Health’s unwavering dedication to providing outstanding healthcare services to the women in our community. We are excited to offer a new space where patients can receive expert medical care, fostering a healthier future for generations to come,” said Dr. Lisa Lepine, Medical Director, Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic.

Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic is now accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 805- 324-9400.