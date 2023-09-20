Mademoiselle and Brody 

Mademoiselle

Our sweet senior kitty, Mademoiselle, is a perfectly elegant 12-year-old lady. She certainly loves to say hello to guests and passersby, and shrugs off her shyness to receive gentle pets and love. She enjoys taking her meals around her human friends, making her perfect dinner company. Une belle chatte!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Brody

Meet Brody, the utterly adorable black and white pug poodle mix who is here to steal the show! Despite facing some tough times early on, Brody has proven to be one tough cookie, or should I say “pupcake”! Beneath his confident exterior, Brody is a total sweetheart, ready to shower you with love and

affection.

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118