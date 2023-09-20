Pedestrian Killed in Alleged Hit-and-Run Near Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta

Sheriff's Office Releases Identity of 19-Year-Old Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Hitting Landscape Maintenance Worker with Car on Storke Road and Fleeing Scene Wednesday Afternoon

[Update: Wed., Sept. 20, 5:52pm] On Wednesday evening, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office released additional details about the fatal hit-and-run that occurred earlier today on Storke Road near Camino Real Marketplace, including the identity of the driver who allegedly struck a male pedestrian with his car before fleeing the area.

According to Sheriff’s spokersperson Raquel Zick, the victim was a landscape maintenance worker whom deputies found unconscious in the bicycle lane after he was hit by a car driving on Storke Road near Bollay Drive. Additional deputies responding to the scene were able to track down the suspect, 19-year-old David Rousso, to the 400 block of Storke Drive, where he was positively identitified and arrested.

Ruosso’s charges and bail amount are still pending, Zick said, adding “drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this collision.”

The male victim’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin have been notified. The southbound lane of Storke Road was temporarily closed from Bollay to Santa Felicia while deputies conducted their investigation.

[Original story] A male pedestrian was killed in an alleged hit-and-run near Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick shared on social media today.

Zick said that deputies are investigating the incident, which occurred on Storke Road between Bollay and Santa Felicia drives around 3 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies performed CPR on the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by County Fire medics, said County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

A “suspect has been located,” Zick said, but did not provide any further details at this time. One lane of Storke Road will be closed for the investigation, so drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.