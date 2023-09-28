Abraham Carmona and Lisa Osborn Appointed to Measure A Citizens Oversight Committee 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Two community leaders have been appointed to the Measure A Citizens Oversight Committee.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Board of Directors approved the appointment of Abraham Carmona and Lisa Osborn as the newest members of the Measure A Citizens Oversight Committee. The two appointments fill vacant positions on the committee that represent the county as a region and southern Santa Barbara County.

Abraham Carmona, a Traffic Engineer and Electrical Operation Engineer for the California Department of Transportation and Guadalupe resident, has been appointed to represent the county as a region. Carmona has previously worked in Chicago on one of the largest public transportation systems in the nation and is fluent in both English and Spanish. He is particularly interested in Measure A’s role in creating safer facilities and has been involved with youth-related programs and services in Guadalupe and Santa Maria, as well as with MOVE Santa Barbara County (formerly SBBike) and BiciCentro.

Lisa Osborn, the News and Public Affairs Director for KCSB-FM with the University of California Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara resident, has been appointed to represent southern Santa Barbara County. Osborn has experience as a traffic reporter, entrepreneur, and engagement with Caltrans as a broadcast journalist. Her work with Traffic411, a pioneering website for real-time traffic information, has given her in-depth knowledge of transportation issues. Her commitment to the community has led her to serve in various leadership roles including three years as President of the Association for Women in Communications, Isla Vista Community Network co-chair/facilitator, 2023 Saint Barbara for Old Spanish Days Fiesta, and Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.

Alongside Carmona and Osborn, Pat Saley, Tomas López, and J. Lansing Duncan have been reappointed to the committee.

Pat Saley, an original member of the Measure A Oversight Committee, serves as Chair and has 40 years of experience serving as a land use planner for local agencies and non-profits in Santa Barbara County.

Tomas López, is a professional civil engineer and principal at TSL Consulting Engineers, Inc. serving the Santa Maria Valley for more than two decades.

J. Lansing Duncan, resident of Solvang and the Santa Ynez Valley, is a retired landscape designer and contractor with years of involvement in community planning issues including circulation.

The Measure A Citizens’ Oversight Committee is comprised of 11 community leaders who represent North County, South Coast and the region “at-large.” The committee provides important accountability for the expenditure of $1.6 billion in Measure A transportation sales tax funds through 2040. The measure supports voter-mandated, high priority transportation projects and programs throughout Santa Barbara County.

Appointed members serve four-year terms and can be reappointed to additional terms at the discretion of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Board of Directors.

The next meeting of the Measure A Citizens Oversight Committee will take place on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The meeting is open to the public and will include the annual review of the Measure A audit. Details on how to participate are described on the agenda, which will be posted online via SBCAG meeting’s portal at sbcag.civicweb.net by Monday, October 30.

The public can visit www.measurea.net to learn more about Measure A transportation projects and programs and benefits. Additionally, the 2022 Annual Report can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3Ukc3ZD.