Arthritis Foundation’s 2023 California Coast Classic Bike Tour to Pass Through Central Coast

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CALTRANS DISTRICT 5 – The California Coast Classic (CCC) Bike Tour returns to the central coast with 200 riders traveling the coast highway from San Francisco to Los Angeles, from September 30 through October 6.

The CCC Bike Tour will travel on Highway 1 from 7:30 am to 6:00 pm at the following schedule.

Saturday Sept. 30 / San Francisco to Santa Cruz

Sunday Oct. 1 / Santa Cruz to Monterey

Monday Oct. 2 / Monterey to Big Sur

Tuesday Oct. 3 / Paso Robles to Cambria via Highway 46 & SLO County Roads

Wednesday Oct. 4 / Cambria to Oceano

Thursday Oct. 5 / Oceano to Los Olivos

Friday Oct. 6 / Los Olivos to Ventura

The CCC bike tour concludes Saturday Oct. 7 with a ride from Ventura to Santa Monica.

Please be alert for these riders and follow all rules of the road as they travel through your communities.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/