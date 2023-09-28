Protected Animals at Kenwood Village Site

The Independent seems concerned about the environment. However, you have not written about the multitude of animals, some protected, that would die or lose their habitat if high density housing is built on the site where Kenwood Village is planned.

Multiple animals are found on the Baker Lane side of the Kenwood Village property, which is on the opposite side of the protected creek, El Encanto Creek, so the animals use the entire property for their livelihood, not just the creek. I have many pictures of the various animals we see on the Baker Lane side of Kenwood Village: a great egret, whose nests are federally and state protected; red tailed hawks, house finches, and turkey vultures, who are all protected by the Migration Treaty Act of 1918; snakes, skunks, opossums, rabbits, raccoons, voles, gophers, butterflies, and many more.

There is no way the property owner would be able to re-home all the animals, even if he wanted to, which I doubt he would. He can’t even mow the entire field, even after two brushfires on the property, one of which burned an acre and almost burned my house down in 2013.

It is interesting that you print articles about the Goleta City Council who pretend to be interested in the environment and pretend they do not like high density building throughout Goleta, yet they vote to rezone Kenwood Village to high density, even though it would kill off the land animals.