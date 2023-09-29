Detectives Investigating Lompoc Woman’s Death as ‘Suspicious’

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office believe that the person whose body was found north of Lompoc Tuesday night died under suspicious circumstances, according to a statement released Friday.

The body was first discovered by deputies on September 26 off the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road at around 6:48 p.m., according to authorities. The area was blocked off overnight into Wednesday morning while detectives conducted their investigation. Now, detectives are sharing additional information about the deceased and circumstances surrounding her death.

The Coroner’s Bureau has identified the person as 32-year-old Jazmine Diane Montague of Lompoc.

“The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this as a suspicious death,” Sheriff’s spokesperson Raquel Zick said on Friday. She said additional information would be shared as it becomes available.

In the meantime, the Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information in the case to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150 or to leave an anonymous tip at (805) 681-4171 or sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.