Safety for Isla Vista Cliffs

Absolutely preventable tragedies are happening repeatedly, and something needs to be done. On September 2, 2023, our close friend Benny Schurmer tragically lost his life due to a fall at the unsafe, low-fenced cliffsides in Isla Vista.

We are sharing the following petition with the intention of raising community awareness surrounding this issue, in the hope of protecting the community, and to bring justice and comfort to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives in this tragic way.

https://chng.it/HjRBMYDcLm

On the petition, you can access a link to donate to Benny’s memorial fund, as well as an email address that witnesses may contact to submit any information they may have on the incident that took place at 67 Del Playa on September 2 (with the option to remain anonymous).