Celebrate Hispanic Heritage at Sabor del Valle Latino Food & Wine Festival

Solvang may be the “Danish Capital of America,” but it’s throwing a serious, Old Spanish Days-style fiesta this weekend, complete with mariachis, Mexican cuisine, and some of the country’s finest fermented grape juice. The inaugural Sabor del Valle Latino Food & Wine Festival goes down this Saturday, just in time to celebrate the last week of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is what inspired the event.

“I’m looking forward to bringing our Santa Ynez Valley Latino wine and culinary industries together for a night everyone can enjoy,” said cofounder Israel Villegas, whose Lucha Media is an advertising agency aimed at the Hispanic market.

Winemaker Fidencio Flores | Credit: Esfuerzo Wines

From Los Angeles with Mexican and Guatemalan roots, Villegas is no stranger to the immigrant story of achieving the American Dream. He met Sabor’s other cofounder, third-generation vintner Fidencio Flores, when Flores enlisted Villegas to market his Esfuerzo Wines seven years ago. The pair have been inseparable ever since.

“There are so many Latino makers here in town; it’s amazing, and I can’t wait to share their story and wines with the public that has supported my business,” said Flores, who grew up at Buttonwood Farm where his dad and grandfather both worked for decades. “Juntos somons mas fuertes — together we are stronger.”

Today, Flores, who makes Esfuerzo as well as Area 5.1 and Orgullo wines, is one of several vineyard workers-turned-winemakers who will be pouring at the festival. Also pouring will be Ruben and Maria Solorzano, the longtime vineyard managers who were given four acres by the Stolpman family, where they planted grenache, syrah, and mourvèdre that goes into those Para Maria red and rosé bottlings. Feliz Noche Cellars founder Felipe Hernandez arrived in the Santa Ynez Valley from Jalisco, Mexico in 1972 and worked for the Firestones for decades before launching his own label.

Among the other dozen or so wineries are Story of Soil, Camins 2 Dreams, Final Girl, and, from Paso Robles, Bodega de Edgar. Wines will be paired with bites from Birria Boys, Casa Comal, Tacos y Mariscos El Partner, and many more.

“Our goal is to invite everyone to join us for a toast in celebration of the hard-working Latino community in the Santa Ynez Valley and surrounding areas that have dedicated their time to cultivating a wine and culinary culture,” said Villegas. “Our communities are a vital part to the heartbeat of these industries, so we want to create awareness and representation. What better way to do that than by bringing everyone together for a night out in the heart of Solvang to enjoy the fruits of our labor.”

The Sabor del Valle Latino Food & Wine Festival is Sat., Oct. 7, 4-8 p.m. at Solvang Theaterfest. Tickets are $55. See SaborDelValleSolvang.com or follow @SaborDelValleSolvang on Instagram.