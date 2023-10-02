National Walk and Roll to School Day Celebrates Benefits of Exercise, Promotes Safe Routes to School

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif.- MOVE Santa Barbara County encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to school October 4.

“Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.

National Walk and Roll to School Day is a great opportunity for families to get outside and get moving together. Walking, biking, skateboarding or scootering to school not only provides exercise but also helps promote the importance of safe routes to schools.

MOVE Santa Barbara County offers tips for students who walk, bike, or roll to school:

Plan your route on roads with sidewalks or paths away from traffic. If there are no sidewalks, walk or ride as far from cars as possible, facing traffic.

Use crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals. If there are unmarked crosswalks, cross at corners on streets with fewer lanes and lower speed limits.

Always look left-right-left before crossing the street. Continue to scan for traffic as you cross the street.

Watch for cars entering/leaving driveways or parking spaces.

Always wear a helmet when riding or rolling.

Be aware of your surroundings. Keep earbud or headphone volume low enough so you can still hear around you.

Drivers should be extra careful and anticipate more foot and bike traffic the morning of Oct. 4, as well as be prepared to stop for school buses and children crossing the street. Drivers should always watch their speed and slow down in school zones.

Schools are encouraged to register at walkbiketoschool.org as a way of tracking participation and showing support for active, healthy, and safe transportation.



Partial funding for this campaign was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.