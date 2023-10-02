Rooted Santa Barbara County Presents “Rooted In Community” Event on October 14th

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Ca – September 22 2023 – Rooted Santa Barbara County is thrilled to announce its upcoming FREE community event, “Rooted In Community,” taking place on October 14th, 2023 at the Community Arts Workshop at 631 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, Ca. from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. This exciting event promises to be a celebration of the power of community, plant-based foods, and local culture, bringing together residents, businesses, and organizations in the Santa Barbara area to learn about the opportunity for foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts and seeds to benefit health and gain simple, accessible, culturally-diverse ways to enjoy them.

“Rooted In Community” aims to foster a sense of belonging and interconnectedness within Santa Barbara County around plant-based foods, emphasizing the importance of community collaboration and the role of food in health for a brighter future. This event will offer a unique opportunity for individuals and organizations to come together and engage in live English and Spanish recipe demos in the Rooted In the Kitchen Workshop with Rooted educators and partners from the Foodbank of SBC, Breast Cancer Resource Center, Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, and Sansum Diabetes Research Institute. The event will also be filled with interactive chalk art and kid-friendly activities in “Eat the Rainbow Alley” and plant-based bites to sample from celebrated local restaurants including Rascals Vegan, Satellite, and more in the Plant-Powered Canteen! Attendees can enjoy the recipe demonstrations in either English or Spanish, thanks to simultaneous interpretation provided by Bridging Voices-Uniendo Voces.

Admission to “Rooted In Community” is FREE and open to all members of the Santa Barbara County community. Attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and family for a day of education, inspiration, and community building.

Later that evening, Rooted will be presenting the documentary “The Game Changers” a revolutionary new film about plant-powered athletes and meat, protein and strength produced by James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Lewis Hamilton, Novak Djokovic and Chris Paul. The film will begin at 7:00 pm hosted by TV Producer and Host JD Roth! Tickets are available for $10 in advance/$15 at the door and include a craft popcorn selection and a mocktail or glass of wine from Satellite.

Event Details:

Date: October 14th, 2023

Time: FREE OPEN HOUSE: 10 am – 1 pm THE GAME CHANGERS MOVIE: 7 pm – 9 pm, $10 in advance/$15 at the door

Location: Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden Street, Santa Barbara

While the open house is open to the community, the first 50 guests to pre-register to let Rooted know they’re coming will receive a sweet treat from Sun & Swell Foods when they arrive and all guests who pre register will be entered into a drawing for one Rooted Farmers Market bag filled with fun plant-based goodies!

To pre-register for the open house and purchase tickets for the evening film, please visit: RootedSantaBarbara.org/Events.

Highlights of the event will include:

Rooted In the Kitchen Workshop: You can cook plant-based! Join us for a series of20-minute interactive recipe demos highlighting our partnerships with local nonprofit organizations – get new recipes, tips and taste test foods along the way

You can cook plant-based! Join us for a series of20-minute interactive recipe demos highlighting our partnerships with local nonprofit organizations – get new recipes, tips and taste test foods along the way Eat the Rainbow Alley Children’s Activities: Kids can contribute to a live ‘eat the rainbow’ chalk mural and engage in kids fruit and veggie activities with our friends at Apples to Zucchini Cooking School

Kids can contribute to a live ‘eat the rainbow’ chalk mural and engage in kids fruit and veggie activities with our friends at Apples to Zucchini Cooking School Plant-Powered Canteen: Enjoy tastings of delicious plant-based foods and drinks from local restaurants and celebrate the region’s food culture and talent.

Enjoy tastings of delicious plant-based foods and drinks from local restaurants and celebrate the region’s food culture and talent. Get to Know Rooted! Learn about our mission, get to know our team, and discover innovative ways that Rooted serves as a collaborative hub between our health and food sectors through nutrition and food skills education programs and resources, healthcare training, and system changing partnerships.

Rooted Santa Barbara County is a preventive health organization dedicated to making the healthiest choices the easiest, preferred, most accessible, and common choices in Santa Barbara County and to fostering a sense of unity within the community. This event aligns with their mission and presents a valuable opportunity for Santa Barbara County residents to come together and make a difference in our community’s long-term and intergenerational health through the power of food.

Rooted’s generous partners and sponsors making this event possible include:Santa Barbara Foundation, Cottage Population Health,Bridging Voices-Uniendo Voces, Plant2Platter, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Breast Cancer Resource Center, Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, Satellite, Rascals Vegan, Farm to Bar, Sun and Swell Foods, and Eji Experiences.

For more information about “Rooted In Community,” please visit RootedSantaBarbara.org/events. For media inquiries or to participate in the event as a sponsor, please contact Chair Beth Skidmore at hello@rootedsantabarbara.org.

Join us on October 14th for “Rooted In Community” as we celebrate our shared commitment to a healthy and vibrant Santa Barbara County!

About Rooted Santa Barbara County:

Rooted Santa Barbara County is a community-based organization mobilizing Santa Barbara County to grow health equity and resilience through whole food plant-based nutrition education and support. Rooted is a fiscally sponsored organization of the Santa Barbara Foundation. Visit RootedSantaBarbara.org for more information