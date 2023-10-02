Santa Barbara Airbus Expands Motorcoach Shuttle Service to add Camarillo Stop

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Transportation provider to add a new location for pick up and drop off to current LAX shuttle schedule.

Santa Barbara Airbus is pleased to announce that they will be expanding their service offering with an additional pickup/drop off location starting October 11, 2023.



Starting mid Fall, Santa Barbara Airbus will add a Camarillo stop to their existing schedule for customers traveling both to and from LAX. This will give customers that live further south than Carpinteria an added option for LAX transportation. The bus schedule frequency will remain consistent, 8 trips to LAX and 8 trips home daily, 363 days per year.



“We love what we do, and we want to be able to service additional locations and passengers” said Samantha Onnen, CEO of Santa Barbara Airbus. “We currently pass through Camarillo on most of our runs to and from LAX and we thought the addition of service in this market was a natural fit.”



This expansion is part of Santa Barbara Airbus’s mission to provide comfortable, safe, reliable, and affordable transportation service to the greater Central Coast Area. The location of this new stop will be the Camarillo Metrolink station at 30 S. Lewis Rd., Camarillo CA 93012.



Santa Barbara Airbus looks forward to partnering more closely with the Camarillo community and businesses to provide transportation and services to the residents of Camarillo and surrounding areas.



Santa Barbara Airbus is abundantly appreciative of the avid support from the Santa Barbara community members and other local businesses. They hope to continue to further this relationship with Camarillo as well.



A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the new location, 30 S. Lewis Road, on October 11, 2023 at 10AM.

Booking this new location can be accessed through the Santa Barbara Airbus website as well as through telephone booking with the company customer service agents.