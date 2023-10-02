Santa Barbara League Plans Back-to-School Voter Registration Events for Eligible High School Students 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

In partnership with Future Leaders of America, the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara will visit local high schools to offer voter sign-up for eligible 18-year-old students, and pre-registration to eligible 16- and 17-year-olds. California youth who pre-register to vote will have their registration become active once they turn 18 years old. Pre-registration providing sufficient time and opportunity to get ready to vote.

Beginning in October, the Santa Barbara League and Future Leaders are teaming up to offer this free community service in recognition of National Voter Registration Day (NVRD), a nonpartisan civic holiday where organizations come together to register hundreds of thousands of voters on a single day during the third week of September. With members in all 50 states and 700 communities, the national League of Women Voters organization has been the largest on-the-ground partner since the inception of NVRD in 2012.

“Since this year’s National Voter Registration Day on September 19 was early in the 2023 school year, Future Leaders of America had not yet organized their groups or set up events for this school year,” explained Revae Moran, Voter Service Co-Chair for the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara. “We are extending the spirit of Voter Registration Day by having voter sign-up tables in October to register and pre-register students during lunch time at Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Carpinteria high schools.

Moran added that the League did join forces with Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics to register voters and help people check their voter registration status on September 19.

Future Leaders of America was established in 1982 to develop youth resiliency and leadership and create long-lasting systemic change by empowering and mobilizing youth leaders to advocate for policies that improve their lives and the lives of their peers and their communities.

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara is a non-partisan, non-profit, grassroots organization of volunteers. The League encourages community members of all ages and backgrounds to play an activist role in upholding the ideals of democracy. Its aim is to ensure everyone who is eligible is registered to vote and that when they vote, they are confidently well-informed.

Community members interested in helping to register and pre-register student voters in October can send an email to Revae Moran, Co-Chair of Voter Service, VoterService@lwvsantabarbara.org.