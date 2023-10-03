Central Coast Surf Film ‘Convergence’ Premieres at Lobero Theatre

Credit: Charlotte Smith

Sun-bleached hair and toasted skin filled the seats of the Lobero Theatre on Friday night as Santa Barbarans celebrated the hometown premiere of the surf film Convergence. Sponsored by 805 Beer and directed by Perry Gerkshow, the black-and-white 45-minute film portrays the lives of pro surfers Conner Coffin (29 years old) and Nate Tyler (40) and pro skater Greyson Fletcher (32) as they cruise their native California coastline together, catching the winter swell of 2023.

Anticipation was high in the theater. Cheers and claps sprang from the audience as the beginning scene of surfing commenced.

“Straight butter!” Coffin exclaims on screen while describing the waves peaking along the isolated Santa Cruz beach where the three men stood together.

A combination of last week’s short-lived swell and the familiarity of the ocean’s power present on screen raised heartbeats in the theater. The three men charged the chilly waves, bringing energy to the crowd and adding color with every barrel to the otherwise noir film.

The film also captures intimate moments of these pro athletes’ families and hobbies pursued outside of competitive surfing, from freediving to art. Scenes transition from bonfire chats to their art studios and, of course, some barrels in between. Their families, friends, and communities give depth to this film, adding relatable and sweet moments outside of the waves.

Credit: Charlotte Smith

Coffin, born and raised surfing in Santa Barbara at Rincon, began surfing with his father at the age of 4 and charged the World Surf League Championship Tour for seven years during his career. As he transitions out of competitive surfing, he dedicates his time to free surfing, freediving, and music. Tyler, a high-performance free surfer who won Volcom’s VQS world title in 2010, maintains a low profile as a father and a kinetic metal sculpturist living in Cayucos. Fletcher is a third-generation pro skater and now resides in San Clemente, continuing to find the flow on the pavement while embracing his passion for painting. Generations of surfing are present in this film and are given credit for cultivating these men’s passions and hobbies.

Nothing is better than being surrounded by fellow surfers with the same love and respect for the coastline. Convergence captures moments from the beach to the home and gives an inside look at the lives of some of the best wave and pavement riders California has produced.

Watch the full film at 805beer.com/films.