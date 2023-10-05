CALM Releases Report Demonstrating the Impact of Trauma-Informed Care in Our Community

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. October 3, 2023 – CALM announced the release of its 2022-2023 Impact Report today, which highlights the organization’s efforts to prevent and treat trauma across Santa Barbara County.

CALM, a nonprofit dedicated to the wellbeing of children and families, has been serving Santa Barbara County for 53 years. In addition to heartwarming client stories and a glimpse of the organization’s statistical impact, the Impact Report showcases CALM’s journey from its humble beginnings in 1970 to a countywide agency that serves 2,300 families per year.

“We are immensely proud of our accomplishments over the past year, and we invite our community partners and supporters to join us in celebrating the progress we’ve made together,” shared Alana Walczak, CALM President and CEO. “It is a testament to the resilience of children and families, the dedication of our team, and the unwavering support of our community. We are paving the way for a future where every child in Santa Barbara County can thrive, and we remain committed to building a safer, healthier, and more resilient community for all.”

The Impact Report illustrates how CALM’s evidence-based programs advance each area of their mission: preventing childhood trauma, healing children and families, and building resilient communities. Highlights include:

25,141 therapy services provided between July 2022 and June 2023

2,255 children and families served directly

597 participants reached in trainings and presentations to build adult capacity to understand trauma

92% of parents reported learning useful strategies to support their child

94% of children and families reported learning new coping skills

The full 2023 Impact Report is available for viewing and download on CALM’s website at calm4kids.org. CALM encourages all interested parties to explore the report and learn more about the organization’s impactful work.

To learn more about CALM, visit calm4kids.org.

About CALM

When a child experiences trauma, our entire community is impacted. To combat the effects of childhood trauma, CALM is here to support families in need of strength and healing. CALM’s evidence-based programs represent a continuum of care that addresses the safety and wellbeing of children and families across Santa Barbara County. Approximately 2,300 clients receive individual and group therapy through CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc and thousands more receive community-based education and mental health supports. With a 53-year history of serving families in our region, a staff of exceptionally qualified clinicians, and meaningful partnerships with complementary agencies and organizations, CALM is committed to preventing childhood trauma, healing children and families, and building resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM's services, please call 805-965-2376