Giovanni, Spot, Scooter, Sweetie, Tumble and Darling

Giovanni

Here is a sweet young mini-lop who has gray eyes to match his gray coat. With his “half-loppy” ears and gentle, friendly temperament this cutey will not be waiting long for his new home and family so don’t hesitate to come meet him. He is under a year old and has good litter habits. What more could anyone wish for in a bunny!

Spot, Scooter and Sweetie

Spot and Scooter are 2 neutered male guinea-pigs and Sweetie is the lady of the family. They get along so well and are sociable crowd-pleasers when “working an event!” If you would like a small herd of happy, healthy guinea-pigs these are the ones for you!

BUNS has the largest and best selection of guinea pigs and bunnies in the tri-counties! All BUNS rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. Come meet them at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Tumble



It’s called polydactyl when a kitty is born with extra toes and Tumbles is one of those unique kittens that was born with all these! It’s adorable…but you will need to make sure and pick up a nail clipper for pedicures!

Tumble is a fluffy tabby boy with white paws to accent his extraordinary feet. He is about as cute and fun and friendly as can be. He has had a lot of experience living in a home with a lovely couple who fostered him and his siblings. It’s a great beginning in life for him as he is accustomed to the everyday sounds in a house…and he snuggled their adult cat and dog! Super cool!



His sister is Tumbles if you are looking for two kittens. We think two is always better than one!



Tumble received his FVRCP vaccinations and is wormed, spayed and micro-chipped. I suggest you not wait too long to meet her at The Montecito Pet Shop on the Mesa where she can be adopted through RESQCATS. The shop is located at 2020 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. The number for the shop is (805)965-6780. Adoption hours are Monday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday from10-3.



RESQCATS kindly asks for your adoption donation in cash or a check, if possible, so that every dollar can be used towards those in our care…not credit card fees.

Darling

Once upon a time, in a not-so-very-far-away land lived a princess named Darling. Like many fairytale princesses before her, Darling was shy, sweet, loving, and pure of heart. But there was one way that Darling wasn’t like other princesses: Darling was a cat.

Every fairy tale has a twist of fate, and Darling’s tale is no exception: our fair princess Darling had a litter of kittens to care for as a result of an adventure with a not-so-princely cat. And to make matters worse, Darling’s owner was moving and could not take her along. And so it came to be that our three-year-old princess arrived at Santa Barbara Humane with her kittens in tow.

Darling was an incredible mother to her little ones, providing all the love, nurturing, and care they needed to grow up big and strong. Soon enough, her kittens were old enough to be adopted into homes where they could be the heroes in their own fairytales.

Now, Darling patiently waits in a foster castle, hoping to find her own happily ever after filled with love, cuddles, and tasty treats.

Want to be the one to give Darling her happily ever after? Please email Adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777 to make an adoption appointment today!