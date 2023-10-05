Prescribed Burn Planned for October or November

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — This fall, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a prescribed burn for strategic wildland fuel reduction purposes north of Los Olivos on Figueroa Mountain Road. This is to complete the Spaulding/Midland prescribed burn implemented in October and November of 2022. Burning was not completed in October and November of 2022 due to unfavorable weather conditions. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires and can help prevent the spread of wildfires.

This burn is Vegetation Management broadcast burn to achieve strategic wildland fuel reduction in effort to reduce the risk of wildfire for the residential communities of Woodstock Ranch, Oak Trail Estates, and Midland School. Approximately 470 acres of sage scrub and Oak woodland will be burned. The burn will occur over 3-4 days. Burning is expected to occur on consecutive days. Once the first burn date has been selected, a media advisory will be issued.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) staff review the Smoke Management Plan and provide conditions to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County. The burn will occur when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities. The burn is dependent on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable to smoke dispersion. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burn. If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns due to reduced visibility.

For more information regarding the county’s air quality, visit www.OurAir.org.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php