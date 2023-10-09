Santa Barbara Unified Students Take Part in Walk, Bike, & Roll to School Day

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Unified students are participating in Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day this month.

Monroe Elementary organized a bike “bus” with MOVE Santa Barbara for the occasion on Wednesday, October 4th. The group of bicyclists caravaned together from the Mesa Lane area to Monroe. School staff also organized another group of families at Escondido Park who walked down the hill to the school.

Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day is a national event that encourages students to be more active. It both promotes being physically active and opting for commutes that are good for the environment.

MoveSB, Monroe PTA, school staff, and Santa Barbara police volunteered to help make the event happen.

“I want to thank everyone involved in making Walk, Bike, and Roll to School day successful. Having access to bicycles is a great way to get some exercise, explore our amazing community, and strengthen a student’s confidence,” said Principal Brian Naughton.

The event is just one way Monroe promotes the use of bicycles with its students.

Each year students in all grade levels participate in bicycle training and learn how to navigate neighborhood traffic safely. Monroe School has a fleet of bicycles that are available for all students to use on certain days during their recess time. This includes specialized bicycles for students with physical needs.

Other schools in Santa Barbara Unified are taking part in Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day as well.