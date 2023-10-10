I grew up after the Holocaust in a Jewish Zionist household. I was taught to believe Never Again meant that I would Never Again see anyone treated as the Jews were treated in WWII, like vermin. Now I see a right-wing Jewish Supremacy Israeli government which has instituted a military occupation for 75 years over the Palestinian people.

The Israeli state is an apartheid regime which has perpetrated collective punishment against Palestinians as it blames them for their resistance to violent oppression. When the Jewish community claims that Hamas is totally at fault for all the deaths incurred in the past few days, this is an insult to the historical context that leaves out the fact that Gaza has been under a draconian air, sea, and land military blockade for 16 years. The Israeli state has imprisoned, starved, and denied medical aid to the two million people in Gaza.

The U.S. government sends Israel $3.8 billion in military funding every single year, with no oversight. Now, even as Israeli government officials openly declare their intent to wreak devastation on Gaza, Biden is sending more munitions for fighter jets.

Although we may live far away from Palestine, our tax dollars fund Israeli apartheid. In the past year, the most racist, fundamentalist, far-right government in Israeli history has ruthlessly escalated its military occupation over Palestinians in the name of Jewish supremacy.

The Israeli government may have just declared war, but its war on Palestinians started over 75 years ago.