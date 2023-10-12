Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 9, 2023

Celebrate Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty and the fishermen who harvest it at the 20th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 21. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., luring seafood lovers to Santa Barbara Harbor for one of our community’s most cherished events. Timed to celebrate the opening of lobster season, the Festival showcases fresh, regional seafood and fun for all ages including; live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children’s activities, vessel tours, and more.

The Harbor & Seafood Festival offers an interactive day for visitors and locals alike, reminding us that Santa Barbara Harbor is a working harbor where more than 100 fishermen land millions of pounds of seafood each year, adding $30 million to the local economy and beyond.

Come enjoy an abundance of sustainably harvested high-quality seafood. Meet fishermen face-to-face. Select local fresh-caught lobster, crab, and sea urchin “uni” and have them prepared on the spot. Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbequed albacore, clam chowder, seafood paella, and more.

While Juan Dolor, Spencer the Gardner, and Cornerstone play live on a main stage, peruse special festival memorabilia, shop for a variety of art, clothing, and other unique gifts, and enjoy free harbor boat rides aboard the Azures Seas, Little Whisper, and Kelpie.

The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is presented by the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, Inc., and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants’ Association, along with various community partners and volunteers.

Visit www.HarborFestival.org for more details.

