Star Wars Day Returns at the Goleta Valley Library

GOLETA, CA, October 10, 2023 – Celebrate Star Wars Reads Month with Star Wars Day this Saturday, October 14 at the Goleta Valley Library (500 N. Fairview Avenue). Join the fun from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Kids and their parents canmeet their favorite Star Wars characters, enjoy crafts and activities, and find Baby Yoda on the shelf to win prizes! Children are encouraged to come in costume (no adult costumes please).

Star Wars Day is part of Star Wars Reads Month happening throughout October. This month-long celebration of literacy encourages readers and Star Wars fans to celebrate the stories that bring their beloved characters to life. Stop by the library all month long to check out Star Wars books, graphic novels, and movies for all ages. While at the library, enjoy decorations from a galaxy far, far, away! Spot the giant light sabers and life-size cutouts featuring your favorite heroes and villains from the Star Wars universe.

Character meet-and-greets are generously provided by the 501st Legion and the Rebel Legion groups:

The 501st Legion is an international costuming organization dedicated to celebrating Star Wars through the creation and use of quality costumes that portray the villainous, morally ambiguous, or non-partisan characters from the Star Wars universe. The Legion promotes interest in Star Wars and facilitates the use of these costumes for Star Wars-related events as well as contributes to the local community through costumed charity and volunteer work.

The Rebel Legion is a Star Wars based costuming fan club. The Rebel Legion’s members create and wear costumes of the hero characters from the Star Wars saga, which includes but is not limited to the films, comics, books, games, and television shows based on the Star Wars saga. The Rebel Legion gives back to the community through works of charity and volunteerism.

Goleta Valley Library would like to thank the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library for their year-round support of our community programs.