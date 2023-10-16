Santa Barbara Community Honors October 7 Victims of Hamas Attacks on Israel

Song and prayer rang out across De la Guerra Plaza Sunday evening at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s candlelight memorial held to remember the more than 1,300 Israelis killed during Hamas attacks into Israel on October 7.

Nearly 300 community members gathered in the downtown plaza to show support for Israel and the Jewish community on October 15. Community members lit 13 candles, to represent the 1,300 lives lost, as the gathering said prayers and listened to rabbis speak about the necessity of community during a time of mourning and war.

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

As the group congregated, Rabbi Zalmy Kudan of Chabad of Santa Barbara walked around, offering to wrap the tefillin, a set of black leather boxes that are bound to the head and arm as a part of prayer in the Jewish faith.

“The Jewish people have always found strength in the Torah and its commandments,” Kudan said.

“The more good deeds that we do, whether it’s Shabbat candles for the women or tefillin for the men, any good, godly commandment is going to add light, and a little light pushes away a lot of darkness. That’s what we need right now.”

“We will remember them,” the crowd said in unison as Rabbi Arthur Gross-Schaefer of the Community Shul of Montecito and Santa Barbara led them in a memorial prayer.

A blessing for the soldiers of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) was also given. Many members of the crowd donned shirts bearing the logo of the IDF as they stood with arms around one another, swaying and singing in Hebrew.

One such person was Perry Berk, a Santa Barbara resident who came to the memorial to show support to Israel, especially in the midst of what he sees as misinformation about the country being circulated on the internet.

“I have strong feelings about Israel and it being a just and righteous country,” Berk said.

Johnny Aguila, another attendee, who has recently moved to Santa Barbara, came to the memorial in order to find community.

“I was hesitant to come to this specific event, just because of how emotional it is, but I wanted to get some connection to something bigger than myself tonight,” Aguila said.

Rabbi Belle Michael read a letter to the community, imploring those listening to support Israel through donating, prayer, and spreading awareness.

“Peace is a novel aspiration that we, the Jewish people, always strive for. But right now, we are still fighting for our survival and burying our dead, children, and loved ones. In reality, Hamas killed any chance of peace,” Michael said to the crowd.