Big Lane Changes Coming This Summer to Highway 101 Through Montecito

Roadway construction depends on preparation. In the case of Highway 101 through Montecito, the work to make it two lanes plus a car-pool lane most recently began with the removal of guardrails and center median vegetation, including a much-loved cypress tree near San Ysidro Road. The paving ongoing now in the center — visible across the concrete K-rails in place to protect workers — will soon become a new lane on the northbound side. That, however, will not yet result in three lanes but only two.

Once the median paving is firm, the two northbound lanes between San Ysidro and Olive Mill roads will shift over to the left. But, in order to avoid the bridge supports at the road overpasses, one lane will run in the median, and the other will run in the current southbound fast lane.

Will this be like the crazy lane shifts on the road to and from Ventura? we asked Kirsten Ayars, the extremely patient public affairs representative for the decade-long project. “That’s what people wanted to know at yesterday’s meeting!” she answered on Friday. And, no, it will not.

About 25 people gathered at Montecito Union’s auditorium on Thursday to ask questions about the road rerouting, which will begin in late June or early July. The other question everyone had was about early warning for the lane changes ahead, Ayars said.

“Signs will be posted about a mile before drivers will see the lanes diverge,” Ayars said. “The lane to the right will be for Montecito, and the lane to the left will be to go straight through.” The onramps will be closed in the area to avoid adding to the traffic, but the offramps at Olive Mill, Hermosillo, and Hot Springs will be open to allow motorists to exit the highway.

K-rails will be in place to protect the bridge supports, and they will also be used to separate the northbound and southbound lanes from one another. “Although the space is narrow under the bridges,” Ayars said, “we’re able to have 2-4 feet between the lane lines and barriers for most of the way.” This is different from the Ventura work, where bare inches existed between the lane lines and the concrete barriers.



To provide space for construction, the northbound lanes will be divided by safety barriers between Hixon and Olive Mill Roads, with one northbound lane moving to the southbound side, until summer 2025. A similar approach will be used to construct the southbound lanes in 2025. | Credit: Courtesy

Drivers will also see an unusual feature between the two northbound lanes. Orange tubes about 42 inches high called channelizers will delineate the lanes, keep drivers on the straight and narrow, and allow emergency vehicles to cross if necessary. “We’ve met with emergency services and with the schools. We’re meeting with transit companies next week and the towing services,” Ayars said. “Everyone knows this roadwork is coming.”

Once the three lanes are completed about a year from now, the project tackles the remaining space between Olive Mill and Sycamore Creek, which runs near the zoo.

“Electric signs will be up before the lanes change,” Ayars said, to give motorists time to prepare. As well, vehicles will be slowed to 55mph through the construction zone. “It’s only for one mile!” she added.