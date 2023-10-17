Cheers to Santa Barbara Wine Country

My husband and I had the pleasure of experiencing the 39th Annual Santa Barbara Vintners Festival on October 14, a celebration of all things wine and community. As we strolled through the historic Vega Vineyard & Farm we encountered sparkling wines, passionate winemakers, delicious cuisine, and the heartwarming camaraderie of wine friends. The festival was nothing short of a vinous extravaganza.

The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival commenced at the Bank of Marin Bubble Lounge, an effervescent oasis where we embarked on a sparkling wine adventure. As far as I’m concerned bubbles are always the perfect way to kick off a celebration. Surrounded by lush seating and animated conversations, this charming corner of the festival was our first destination for tasting bubbles from throughout Santa Barbara Wine Country. It was here that we encountered a fellow festival-goer, Casleah Herwaldt,, who shared her excitement. “This is my first time here, but it’s absolutely amazing. I’ve loved Santa Barbara wines for a very long time. They’re outstanding wines, and it’s definitely a hidden gem region with very high-quality wines. But also, the hospitality and the kindness of the people here is great.”

As we sampled the exceptional sparkling wines at the Bubble Lounge, we couldn’t agree more. The friendly atmosphere and the quality of wines made this spot an ideal start to our day.

The author with Fred Brander | Credit: Courtesy

The Festival Grand Tasting featured wines from more than 70 local wineries, showcasing a wide range, from cool-climate pinots and chards to bold cabernets and syrahs. For me the best part of the festival was the opportunity to, not only sample wines from the wineries, but mingle with the passionate winemakers and winery owners. I had the privilege of engaging in a conversation with Fred Brander, of The Brander Vineyard, a leader in the Santa Barbara wine industry. He shed light on the festival’s significance, saying, “I’ve been coming to this festival since the beginning. I think the fact that the festival takes place during harvest, it’s just a good, nice celebration to get together with other winemakers and just celebrate the harvest.”

His words resonated with us, as the festival indeed felt like a celebration of the bountiful harvest season, accompanied by great wines and even greater company.

It wasn’t just a celebration of wine, it was a testament to Santa Barbara’s commitment to sustainability. Over 30 regional restaurants and chefs took center stage, serving gourmet dishes that were as inspiring as they were delicious. What set these culinary creations apart was their strong emphasis on sustainability, emphasizing the value of eating locally and responsibly.

Attendees had the privilege of watching live cooking demonstrations and sampling the best of the region’s farm-to-table offerings. Amidst the abundance of meat lover’s dishes on offer, this veggie enthusiast was delighted to find a plethora of fresh-from-the-farm offerings that tasted as if they had been plucked just that morning. Among them, I couldn’t help but adore the mini avocado toast featuring colorful beets, a delightful creation from The Steward Restaurant.

These fresh farm-to-table dishes, highlighting sustainability and a commitment to sourcing locally from regional restaurants, perfectly complemented the festival’s friendly ambiance and diverse offerings. Santa Barbara’s dedication to sustainable practices and farm-to-table cuisine was evident in every delicious bite.

The author with the Sama Sama team | Credit: Courtesy

Joan Szkutak from Samsara Wines, a winery that has embraced sustainability, offered insights into the industry’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, “We went to lightweight bottles in 2023 because for us, sustainability is incredibly important. We’re a SIP (Sustainability in Practice) Certified winery, and so we recognize that the biggest impact on the carbon footprint is the weight of your bottles. Now these bottles are sourced in California, along with our grapes, which are sourced right here in Santa Barbara.”

To the backdrop of delightful wines and sumptuous dishes, the music by Generic Clapton set the mood for a memorable day. Their groovy tunes had attendees swaying and grooving in the open air. The festival felt like a friendly, lively gathering of wine enthusiasts and music lovers.

All in all, the 39th Annual Santa Barbara Vintners Festival was an ode to wine, community, and sustainability. The festival showcased the remarkable wines of Santa Barbara Wine Country, its exceptional cuisine, and the dedication of its winemakers to sustainable practices. It left us with a renewed appreciation for the incredible offerings of this wine region, and we can’t wait to return for the 40th edition. Cheers to Santa Barbara Wine Country, a true gem in the world of wine!