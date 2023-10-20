Dunn Named Development Director at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara  

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — LynnRae Dunn, whose career in education philanthropy has spanned more than two decades, has been appointed director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. Her appointment will be effective October 23.

A native of Napa, California, and a first-generation college graduate, Ms. Dunn earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina, graduating summa cum laude. She began her career at San Francisco Theological Seminary in alumni relations and was soon promoted to director of development, and later associate vice president of development. She subsequently joined Loyola Marymount University as director of major gifts for Loyola Law School, where her work supported the school’s clinics and advocacy programs, such as juvenile justice, immigration advocacy, anti-racism, and disability rights. Most recently, she served as director of philanthropy for Dunn School in Los Olivos, where she managed the most successful fundraising event in the school’s history and helped direct the school’s largest-ever capital campaign.

“LynnRae has a strong record of achievement as a fundraiser for both secondary and postsecondary educational institutions, and we are quite confident her talents will prove immensely helpful as we work to grow this organization to better serve our community. We are very pleased to have her on our team,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $150 million to more than 60,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.