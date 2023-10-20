Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons Celebrate 50 Years

More than 50 years ago, Jerry and Helene Beaver, Harvey Bottlesen, and others gathered around a rock near the newly finished Santa Barbara Tennis Club. As they gazed over the promising vista, they contemplated the future. The topic of discussion: a nascent concept of a junior tennis program. Little did they know this modest idea would blossom into something beyond their wildest expectations.

SBTP’s 50th anniversary event on October 14, 2023. | Credit: Courtesy

For the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons (SBTP), a love of the game was all it took to create the nonprofit fueled by that shared passion and dedication to spreading the sport.

On Saturday, October 14, the organization marked an impressive milestone — 50 years. Remarkably, their journey spans a more than half a century since their establishment in 1971. The night was a joyful gathering, all about appreciating a shared love for the game and recognizing the achievements of some exceptional individuals. Underneath the setting sun in Montecito at the home of Julianna and Tom Dain, the community gathered around bright green tables adorned with intricate bouquets and vintage tennis racquets. Perhaps one of the more notable items at each place setting was the tennis-themed playing cards, each adorned with an encouraging word. I traded my King card with honoree Marty Davis’s Queen. My card read, “Attitude: Good body language: win or lose with grace and dignity.” A testament to the rigor of the game.

Among the honorees at the event were the nonprofit’s main drivers, the late Jerry Beaver and Harvey Bottlesen. Bottlesen has been playing the sport for more than 70 years and is proud of how much SBTP has grown since its creation. “I love watching the youngsters grow and see how passionate they become in playing the sport,” Bottlesen told me. In two rounds of speeches — just one wasn’t enough — he thanked his late friend Beaver and others for their continued dedication to SBTP.

Two of Beaver’s three sons, John and David, spoke on his behalf and honored his memory by reading from some of their dad’s preserved wisdom. Beaver described the difficulty of tennis far better than I ever could. “To hit a moving object with a moving object while also moving. And to do it accurately with speed and power.” That’s tennis.

In 2023, SBTP hosted 11 tournaments for people of all ages and abilities, with two more planned before the end of the year. With more than 1,000 registered players, SBTP has certainly spread its mission: To promote and grow the sport of tennis is Santa Barbara.

A “tennis sandwich” is one of the fun ways the Tennis Patrons use to teach kids skills. | Credit: Courtesy

Relaunched in March, the after-school program solidifies this message by providing free tennis clinics in local elementary schools, with a special focus on underserved students.

The organization operates with a small team and heavily depends on dedicated volunteers who step forward to contribute. For the relaunch of the school’s program (in partnership with Santa Barbara Unified School District and led by Adam Webster), they were fortunate to have a turnout of more than 50 volunteers.

Another SBTP staff member, Lisa Aviani, told me the goal is to get kids who may never play tennis to try the sport. When I asked her what it’s like teaching the first graders, she laughed and said, “It’s absolute chaos, I mean, just getting them to throw a tennis ball is hard.” Adding, “It may be haywire at first, but the outcome is rewarding.”

For the young ones, lessons start with the basics: passing drills, throwing the ball up and down, and tossing it around. “They will work with a tennis ball for 15 minutes before we give them a racquet,” said Aviani.

In this community, there’s no pressure to outshine or go beyond one’s limits. What makes SBTP stand out is their absolute commitment to sharing the beloved sport, providing a space free from performance stress. “Everyone does it for the love of the game,” said Aviani.

While this may be true for most sports, starting kids young is especially beneficial, Aviani said. They usually coach kids starting no earlier than first grade and form groups based on age and skill level. Junior team tennis in the spring and fall seasons has over 300 kids ages 8-17 participating. Regularly, each clinic is managed by a lead, usually with a tennis background, such as a professional or a coach. Additional support comes from five to six volunteers.

The positive outcome of pursuing any challenging feat is the feeling of accomplishment. And what’s most impressive is how the sport teaches kids — and people of all ages, for that matter — real-life skills. “Tennis is a sport that provides so many different valuable life skills,” said Neil Levinson, the president of the board of SBTP. “Skills like being self-sufficient, learning fairness, resilience, learning how to problem solve. These are critical skills that everybody should have. Tennis is one of those sports that teaches that,” Levinson said.

The summer program at Franklin School | Credit: Courtesy

The summer program at McKinley School | Credit: Courtesy

Some of the kids who have participated in the Tennis Patrons school programs. | Credit: Courtesy

Watching the kids who stick with the sport improve and develop a love for the game is what SBTP is all about. “It’s really fun to watch the older kids start rallying because it’s so gratifying,” Avani tells me through a smile. “When you play tennis, you get a long rally going, it’s so much fun.”

Because SBTP is driven by spreading the sport of tennis, ensuring people have the tools to pursue it is key. If someone cannot afford lessons beyond the program, the nonprofit will step up and offer sponsorships as needed. This way, they open doors to everyone who wants to continue the sport. Tennis is for everyone. The Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons embody that mantra.

“Tennis is an activity that lasts a lifetime,” said Bottlesen. And half a century later, it’s certainly proven to be. For more information, see sbtennispatrons.com.