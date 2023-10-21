Conservative Republicans Stand with Israel

We unequivocally condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the terrorism perpetrated on October 7, 2023, by Hamas, a terrorist organization, against innocent men, women, and children in Israel ― including infants and the elderly. No words can adequately convey the horror of such utterly barbaric and gruesome crimes against humanity. No grievances or injustices, whether real or perceived, justify these atrocities.

Furthermore, we condemn, in the strongest possible terms, any entity, movement, or activity that calls for, or supports, the elimination of Israel or any other form of genocide against the members of a nation; or the members of any political, ethnic, tribal, or religious community.

We unequivocally support, in the strongest possible terms, Israel’s right to exist as a sovereign nation, to peacefully coexist with all other nations, and to defend itself against aggression. We stand with Israel!